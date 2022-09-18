Noida: As a part of major bureaucratic reshuflle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night reshuffled 14 Indian Administrative Service officers, including district magistrates of 10 districts. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has also transferred 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, R B Brahmbhatt.Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves in Green Crop Top With Deep Plunging Neckline And Mini Skirt at a Club, Fans Say 'She Needs to Improve Her Dance' - Watch Viral Video

As per sources related to the UP government, Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar got new district magistrates.

Barabanki DM Adarsh ??Singh has been appointed as Commissioner in-charge of Jhansi division, Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been made the DM of Hardoi, the transfer list showed.

Avinash Singh, the district magistrate of Hardoi, is the new DM of Barabanki, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been made the new District Magistrate of Mirzapur.

Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new District Magistrate of Ghazipur. Navneet Singh Chahal, DM of Mathura, has been made the DM of adjoining Agra district.

Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli. Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare has been made the DM of Mathura, Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar has been made the new DM of Pilibhit.

Aligarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Gaurang Rathi has been made the DM of Bhadohi. Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prem Ranjan Singh got the charge of Sant Kabir Nagar DM.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Secretary in the Revenue Department. Apart from this, Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department Ranveer Prasad has also been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner, according to the order. Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been posted as Secretary, Public Works.

Gujarat govt transfers 20 IPS officers

The 1995-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer has been appointed as the new ADGP of state CID (Crime and Railways), relieving DGP Ashish Bhatia of the additional charge of the CID, a notification issued by the state home department on Saturday said.

R T Susara, a 2011-batch IPS officer, was appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Surat city.

Usha Rada, a 2013-batch IPS officer, was appointed as DCP, Zone-3, Surat city. Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian was appointed as DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad city. Rajian has been replaced by 2016-batch officer Praveen Kumar, currently serving as DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot.