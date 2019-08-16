Lucknow: In two separate incidents, two Uttar Pradesh policemen on Friday committed suicide by shooting themselves. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sub-Inspector Madhup Singh shot himself with his service revolver at his Kavi Nagar residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. He was posted in Baleni police station in Baghpat district and had reached his residence on Thursday evening.

In Bijnore, constable Ankur Rana shot himself with his service rifle on Friday morning and died on the spot. He was posted at the Bijnore collectorate and belonged to Baghpat district. Police sources said he was depressed due to the illness of his wife.

A probe has been launched into the matter.

In a bizarre incident which was reported today morning, a family of five committed suicide by allegedly shooting themselves near Gundlupete in Chamarajanagar. Police suspect financial losses in real estate to be the reason behind the suicide. According to sources, the father shot dead family and later shot himself last night.

In another incident which took place on August 14, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself to death at his residence at 6 AM. “A suicide note has been recovered. Names of an inspector and another person are mentioned in the note. The family has filed a complaint, FIR being registered,” Faridabad Police PRO had said in a statement.