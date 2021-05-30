Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government headed towards ‘Unlock’ of the ongoing corona curfew and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced several relaxations across 55 districts in the state on Sunday, to be implemented from June 1. However, the lockdown restrictions will continue in districts where the active cases are more than 600 from 7 AM to 7 PM, the chief minister said. Also Read - Licence of 10 Telangana Hospitals to Treat Covid-19 Patients Revoked | Here's Why

"Uttar Pradesh has registered 1900 COVID cases today. The active cases stand at 41,000. We have the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity & highest recovery rate," CM Adityanath said in a press briefing. The curfew will, however, continue to persist during the weekend.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a state cabinet meeting in this regard on Saturday and discussed the corona curfew matter in a review meeting.

According to the official guidelines, districts with more than 600 COVID-19 cases include – Meerut, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur, Kheri, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnor and Deoria.

The lockdown restrictions will continue in these districts until the active infections are less than 600.