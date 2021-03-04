UP Varanasi Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Reservation List: The Uttar Pradesh administration has released the reservation list (Chunav Aarakshan) for the upcoming three-tier UP gram panchayat elections in Varanasi. The reservation list for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi was released yesterday. There are a total of 694 posts of Gram Pradhan in Varanasi. While eight seats have been reserved for ST women, 11 for ST women, 43 for SC women, 81 for SC, 66 for OBC women, 126 for OBC, 116 seats are for the women in the general category. Further, 243 seats are unreserved. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Reservation List of Seats Released For Azamgarh

According to the reservation list, 45 posts of Pradhan, five posts of Block head and 24 posts of Zilla Panchayat members have been reserved.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Varanasi Reservation List (DOWNLOAD PDF)

The objections against it can be raised till March 8. Thereafter, the final reservation list will be released on March 15.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has introduced a rotational system of reservation for the upcoming three-tier Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections 2o21. According to this system, if a seat was reserved for the candidates from scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) in 2015 then this time (in 2021 polls), the same seat will not be reserved for them. As per the rotational system, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population.

Notably, the five-year term of Uttar Pradesh gram panchayats will expire on December 25, 2020. This year, a total of 57,207 village heads will be elected.