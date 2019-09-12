New Delhi: A woman from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has alleged that a leader of former Chief Minister Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who she has accused of rape, has threatened her that she would ‘meet the fate of the Unnao rape victim.’

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the woman is heard saying that she, her family and a witness are being constantly threatened by supporters of BSP leader Atul Rai, who is in a Varanasi jail since June after surrendering over the case, after she filed an FIR against him, in May, alleging that he had called her home to meet his wife and then sexually assaulted her.

In the video, the woman has also alleged that her phones are being tapped and a fake case registered against the witness.

She is also seen appealing for justice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

The police have taken note of the video and have initiated a probe into her allegations. Further, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sanjay Yadav, told reporters that the concerned police station has been directed to provide security to the woman.

This is the third such case in recent days to have emerged from the Uttar Pradesh after the Unnao case as well as allegations of sexual harassment against former Union Minister Chinmayanand.

Atul Rai joined BSP in 2017 and contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that year and lost. In 2019, he was declared the party’s candidate from Ghosi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections and won. However, he is yet to take oath as an MP as he is still in jail.