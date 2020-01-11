Sitapur: A 25-year-old woman constable on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

She was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead.

Shobha Chowdhary was on duty at Khairabad police station when she shot herself using the service pistol, Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police MP Singh told PTI.

The woman constable was posted at Khairabad police station for the last two years and was in depression due to some family issues, the ASP said.

A probe into the matter has been launched.