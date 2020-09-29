New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped by four men in Hathras village, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning died in Delhi. The woman had been struggling for life for two weeks with critical injuries, multiple fractures and her tongue cut off. Also Read - No Roadside Pandals, Strict Rules For Ramlila: Durga Puja Set to be Low-key Affair in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on September 14. The woman was allegedly dragged by her dupatta from a field where she used to cut grass with her family. Her folks found her hours later, brutally injured and her tongue severed. She was brought to Aligarh hospital the next day with multiple injuries.

Later, she was shifted to a Delhi hospital from Aligarh where she was admitted to the ICU.

Earlier on Monday, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said that the four accused in the brutal rape case have been arrested, adding that the legal process of trying the case under a fast track court has also been initiated.

According to reports, the woman belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, while the accused men were from an upper caste background.

The victim’s family alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police were slow to respond as they did not take any action until a public outrage. “The police did not help us initially; they did not take quick action. They acted only after four-five days.” the deceased woman’s brother said.

However, the UP Police have denied the allegations. “We arrested one accused soon and once we managed to get the names of three other accused, we arrested them too,” Hathras Police released a statement.