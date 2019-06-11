Lucknow: A woman Home Guard jawan was allegedly set ablaze by her relative under Baradari police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Monday. The incident was triggered by a property dispute. Meanwhile, the woman has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is reportedly stable. Police have also nabbed the accused and are currently interrogating him.

A Magistrate was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “She’s been admitted to hospital and is stable. Accused brought to the police station for questioning. It took place in connection with the property dispute”.

In a similar incident on February, a teenage boy from Kolkata’s New Town allegedly set his mother on fire after quarrelling with her. The mother who was rescued by the neighbours suffered from major burns.

In an earlier incident reported on February 10, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later setting her and their four-month-old baby boy on fire following an argument in Telangana.

Similarly, in yet another incident, a 60-year-old man, who used to work in a farm in Badhiwala village in Muzaffarnagar district, was killed by his colleague following an altercation and his body was set on fire. The accused was arrested, police said. According to a complaint lodged by the farm owner Bhupender Singh, Yogesh was killed by Ranbir with a sharp weapon over some dispute and set the body on fire to destroy evidence, a police official said.

