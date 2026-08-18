UP woman refuses to sell her inherited land for children’s future; Her husband, in-laws inserted electric wires in private parts

According to the complaint, the family repeatedly demanded that Nasreen sell the land and give them the money. Her aunt alleged that Nasreen was also thrown out of the house several times because she refused to agree.

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UP woman refuses to sell her inherited land for children's future; Her husband, in-laws inserted electric wires in private parts (Image: PTI/File)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur died after her husband and in-laws allegedly tortured her over a piece of land she had inherited from her parents. Police said the accused allegedly tied her hands and put a live electric wire in her private parts after she refused to sell the land. The woman, identified as Nasreen, reportedly suffered electric burn injuries on six parts of her body, including her private parts.

Nasreen married Israr in 2013, and the couple had five children. Police said that for several months, Israr and his family had been pressuring her to sell the one-bigha plot she inherited from her parents in the Sharaba area.

Seven people, including her husband Israr, have been arrested. They face charges linked to murder, cruelty against a woman by her husband or in-laws, criminal conspiracy and acting together in the alleged crime.

The FIR, based on a complaint by Nasreen’s aunt, names her father-in-law Hanif, sisters-in-law Babbo and Rafat, brothers-in-law Noor Alam and Istekar, and her niece Ishak along with Israr.

According to the complaint, the family repeatedly demanded that Nasreen sell the land and give them the money. Her aunt alleged that Nasreen was also thrown out of the house several times because she refused to agree.

The aunt said Nasreen had two sisters and their father had divided the property equally among the three daughters. Nasreen did not want to sell her share because she wanted to keep it for the future of her five children.

The complaint further alleged that Nasreen faced regular harassment and abuse from her in-laws. She was allegedly beaten and forced to leave the house during arguments over the land.

Concerned about her safety, Nasreen’s aunt and some village elders reportedly asked Israr to either build a separate house or rent a home away from his family.

Israr allegedly then told Nasreen that he would move with her and their five children to a rented house in the Tanda Hurmat Nagar area.