New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl from Dadri district of Greater Noida, who was pursuing her higher studies from Babson College in Massachusetts, US, was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The deceased, Sudiksha Bhati, was in India for vacations and was supposed to return to the US on August 20.

Her family members alleged that she was with her uncle on a scooty from Dadri, when two men on a motorcycle started following them. "The men were passing comments on Sudiksha and were trying to overtake her vehicle performing stunts to impress her. Suddenly, their Bullet hit Sudeeksha's scooty and she lost balance. Sudiksha died on the spot," said Satyendra Bhati, the uncle.

Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (City) said that the body has been sent for post mortem and a probe was underway.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati has demanded action against the culprits. “A promising student, Sudeeksha Bhaati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately”, she tweeted.

बुलन्दशहर में अपने चाचा के साथ बाईक पर जा रही होनहार छात्रा सुदीक्षा भाटी को मनचलों की वजह से अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी, जो अति-दुःखद, अति-शर्मनाक व अति-निन्दनीय। बेटियाँ आखिर कैसे आगे बढ़ेंगी? यूपी सरकार तुरन्त दोषियों के विरूद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह पुरजोर माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 11, 2020

Sudiksha, who belonged to a poor family, was studying in the US on a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore. She had bagged the top position in her 12th exams from Bulandshahr district. His father runs a small dhaba and mother is a homemaker.