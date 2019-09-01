Ballia: A group of locals beat up a woman on suspicion of being a child lifter, police said on Sunday. The incident took place near a bus stand in Sikandarpur area of Ballia district on Saturday.

Police said Karishma Yadav was talking to people about computer education in Sikandarpur area of the district when some locals started beating her on the suspicion that she was a child lifter.

Police reached the spot and rescued the woman.

Police outpost in-charge Amarjeet Yadav said action will be initiated, once a complaint is received.

Attacks over rumours of child-lifting have seen an increase in Uttar Pradesh over the past week.

Director-General of Police O P Singh had said last week that 82 people have been arrested for spreading rumours about child lifting.

In an earlier incident, a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman was lynched to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli over suspicion of being a child lifter. The incident had taken place late after a WhatsApp rumour claiming the woman to be a child-lifter started circulating in the area. Her body was found in the forest close to the spot of the incident the next day. Police also recorded statement of the people and on the basis of that, they had arrested nine and booked dozens.

