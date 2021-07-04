Lucknow: Calling All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi ‘a big leader’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted his challenge. Owaisi, while addressing a rally had vowed that his party will not let Yogi Adityanath become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again in 2022. Also Read - UP Zila Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Victory, Bags 67 Seats Out of 75; SP Gets Only 6

Now, reacting to his statement, CM Yogi stated, "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP (for 2022 Assembly elections) then BJP's worker accepts his (Asaduddin Owaisi) challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in the state." Yogi's statement comes a day after the BJP registered a stunning victory by winning 65 out of the 75 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls.

BJP Will Win More Than 300 Seats in UP Assembly Elections

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister thanked BJP workers for the party’s spectacular performance in Zila Panchayat chief elections. He termed the victory as the outcome of the welfare-oriented policies of PM Modi. “BJP candiates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win 2022 elections with huge margin. We’ll win more than 300 seats”, ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Heap Praise on Yogi

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “BJP’s glorious victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls is the blessings of ‘Janta Janardan’ for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogi ji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to the UP government and the BJP organisation for this.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Adityanath, UP state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and the party workers, and said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state.”

Congratulating the UP CM and the party cadre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “This victory is the result of Yogiji’s leadership, good governance of the state government and the efforts and dedication of the workers.”

Besides, BJP chief JP Nadda also congratulated Chief Minister Yogi, Swatantra Dev Singh and the party workers for the resounding victory.

“The state government is continuously working for the development of all under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory is a symbol of people’s faith in BJP’s policies,” Nadda tweeted.

In another tweet, Nadda said, “Message is clear from Zila Panchayat polls that people of Uttar Pradesh are with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I salute the people for their faith and affection towards BJP. I once again congratulate the Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership and the workers.”