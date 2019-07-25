New Delhi: Congress, along with their allies, has decided to oppose the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, popularly known as Triple Talaq Bill, which will be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha today.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament K Suresh said that the party will strongly oppose the criminality clause since it might be misused by the police and government.

“Yesterday night they put in Triple Talaq Bill in today’s agenda and postponed National Medical Commission Bill and DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill without knowledge of opposition. Why are they keeping it secret and putting in agenda at night?” asked K Suresh.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its members of the Lok Sabha, directing them to be present in the House on July 25.

On June 12, the Union Cabinet had approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 and later tabled in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government is committed to banning the practice of instant triple talaq and it will introduce the bill in the Parliament again.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as illegal and provides for payment of subsistence allowance to Muslim women and dependent children.

The triple talaq bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was vehemently opposed by the opposition parties as they claimed that the jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife is legally untenable.