Home

News

India

Update Address On Aadhaar From Home Even Without Address Proof; Here’s The Process

Update Address On Aadhaar From Home Even Without Address Proof; Here’s The Process

You will not need to go anywhere to get the address changed on the Aadhaar card.

Your Aadhaar will be updated in about 30 days.

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is an important document in our country. In this, all the information like your name, mobile number, and address along with other things must be correct. Many times, it is seen that people are not able to update their Aadhaar after changing their city or address. They find it difficult, whereas it is not.

You will not need to go anywhere to get the address changed on the Aadhaar card. You can update it online while sitting at home. For this, you will have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

You may like to read

HERE IS THE COMPLETE PROCESS TO UPDATE ADDRESS IN AADHAAR WITH ADDRESS PROOF

First of all, visit the official site of UIDAI myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Trending Now

Here you have to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number to log in. After that enter the captcha code and click on Send OTP.

After this, an OTP will come to your registered mobile number. Enter it and log in.

Now go to the Aadhaar Update option. After this, click on the option of Proceed to Aadhaar Update.

After this, on the next page, select the address and click on the option of Proceed to Aadhaar Update.

By doing this your current address will appear in front of you.

After this, the option of the address you want to update will come.

Here you have to fill in the information about your new address.

After this, a document has to be submitted on which you have a new address.

After this, you have to click on both the check boxes below and then click on Next.

Now the payment option will appear in front of you.

Here you can make payments by UPI, net banking, or card.

You will get a receipt once the payment is complete. After this, your Aadhaar will be updated in about 30 days.

HOW TO UPDATE ADDRESS WITHOUT DOCUMENTS

UIDAI also provides the facility to update the addresses in Aadhaar online with the permission of the head of the family (HOF). Under this, the head of the household can approve the address of their child, spouse, and parents for online Aadhaar address updates. Anyone over the age of 18 can be a HOF.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES