New Delhi: Justice D Y Chandrachud was appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Draupadi Murmu on Monday. He will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65. While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.Also Read - President Appoints Justice DY Chandrachud As Next Chief Justice Of India, Oath Taking On November 9
Things You Should Know About The Next CJI
Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud was born on November 11, 1959 in Bombay. He is the son of the longest-serving Chief Justice YV Chandrachud. Also Read - Diwali Gift For Amrapali Homebuyers, 2K Flats Ready For Possession By Festival, 11K By December
EDUCATION
- He has a BA(H) degree in economics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi.
- He completed his law degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.
- He has an LLM and Doctor of juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, US
CAREER
- Taught International law at Oklahoma University, US in 1983.
- He was a visiting professor at the University of Bombay where he taught Comparative Contistuition Law in 1988.
- Designated as the senior advocate by the Bombay HC in 1998.
- He was appointed as the additional solicitor General of India.
- In the year 2000, he was appointed as the judge of the Bombay HC.
- In 2013, he was sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad Court.
- In 2016, he was appointed to the Supreme Court Of India.
- He became part of the collegium of SC in 2021.
- In 2022, he was appointed as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
- To be the next CJI on November 9.
HIS LANDMARK Judgments
Fundamental Right To Privacy: Justice DY Chandrachud was part of a nine-judge SC bench which unanimously reaffirmed the right to privacy as a constitutionally protected right. Also Read - Supreme Court Lambasts Ekta Kapoor For Her Erotic Web Series: 'You Are Polluting Young Minds'
Decriminalising Section 377 (2018): He was part of the panel which unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law which criminalises consensual unnatural sex between consenting adults.
Sabrimala Temple Issue (2018): He was a part of the panel which upheld the right of menstruating women to visit the temple.
Abortion Rights for Women: Justice Chandrachud-led bench ruled that all women, whether married or not have a right to have safe abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act