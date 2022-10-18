New Delhi: Justice D Y Chandrachud was appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Draupadi Murmu on Monday. He will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65. While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.Also Read - President Appoints Justice DY Chandrachud As Next Chief Justice Of India, Oath Taking On November 9

Things You Should Know About The Next CJI

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud was born on November 11, 1959 in Bombay. He is the son of the longest-serving Chief Justice YV Chandrachud. Also Read - Diwali Gift For Amrapali Homebuyers, 2K Flats Ready For Possession By Festival, 11K By December

EDUCATION

He has a BA(H) degree in economics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi.

He completed his law degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He has an LLM and Doctor of juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, US

CAREER

Taught International law at Oklahoma University, US in 1983.

He was a visiting professor at the University of Bombay where he taught Comparative Contistuition Law in 1988.

Designated as the senior advocate by the Bombay HC in 1998.

He was appointed as the additional solicitor General of India.

In the year 2000, he was appointed as the judge of the Bombay HC.

In 2013, he was sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad Court.

In 2016, he was appointed to the Supreme Court Of India.

He became part of the collegium of SC in 2021.

In 2022, he was appointed as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

To be the next CJI on November 9.

HIS LANDMARK Judgments

Fundamental Right To Privacy: Justice DY Chandrachud was part of a nine-judge SC bench which unanimously reaffirmed the right to privacy as a constitutionally protected right. Also Read - Supreme Court Lambasts Ekta Kapoor For Her Erotic Web Series: 'You Are Polluting Young Minds'

Decriminalising Section 377 (2018): He was part of the panel which unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law which criminalises consensual unnatural sex between consenting adults.

Sabrimala Temple Issue (2018): He was a part of the panel which upheld the right of menstruating women to visit the temple.

Abortion Rights for Women: Justice Chandrachud-led bench ruled that all women, whether married or not have a right to have safe abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act