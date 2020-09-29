New Delhi: In what came as a bit of a surprise, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on Tuesday said that it will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janwadi Party Socialist (JPS). RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha made the announcement. Also Read - Bihar Polls 2020: Centre Earmarks 30,000 Central Security Forces For 3 Phase Assembly Elections
The move comes amid reports of seat-sharing talks being held between RLSP and BJP after the former quit the grand alliance over the issue of delay in seat-sharing talks with the RJD.
RLSP had quit the NDA in December 2018 after the BJP refused to offer more than two seats to RLSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as it went out of the way to accommodate Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
RLSP also suffered a setback on Monday after its president Bhudeo Chaudhury joined RJD. Chaudhary had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan.
Chaudhary joined RJD days after Kushwaha said his party would remain in the grand alliance only if there was a change in the leadership of RJD.
The Election Commission announced that Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.