The move comes amid reports of seat-sharing talks being held between RLSP and BJP after the former quit the grand alliance over the issue of delay in seat-sharing talks with the RJD.

While the exact reason of the RLSP quitting the grand alliance is yet unknown, sources said the RLSP was demanding 36 seats, while the RJD was willing to concede only 12. Rumours also suggest that the BJP gave its former ally a cold shoulder, with reports emerging that the former was not eager to offer more than 10 seats to RLSP. In the 2015 assembly elections, Kushwaha's party had contested 22 seats as an NDA partner.

RLSP had quit the NDA in December 2018 after the BJP refused to offer more than two seats to RLSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as it went out of the way to accommodate Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

RLSP also suffered a setback on Monday after its president Bhudeo Chaudhury joined RJD. Chaudhary had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan.