New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday sentenced 7 years jail terms to convict businessmen Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal and others in the case related to tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case. The Court also ordered to take them into custody.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crores each against Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal in the case.