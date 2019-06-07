Indore: A Dalit youth was reportedly thrashed by upper caste men in Bisakhedi village of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh for reaching a hair-cutting salon to get a shave. According to a report by the Times of India, one Rajpal Chouhan was allegedly beaten up by a mob hailing from the Rajput community. The victim was thrashed when he had gone to the salon of one Manish Verma, stated the Sonkutchh police.

Pankaj Dwivedi, the police in-charge of Sonkutchh police station reportedly said that the victim had registered a complaint in which he claimed that he faced casteist remarks from the mob that attacked him with bricks. Soon after the violent incident, Rajpal was immediately admitted to a hospital. He is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the police against the accused under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and the Indian Penal Code, stated the report. Police are yet to nab the accused.

Last month, a similar incident was reported from the Shrikot area of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand. A 21-year-old Dalit youth was killed in a brutal attack led by a group of upper caste men at a wedding when they saw him sitting on a chair and having dinner in front of them. According to reports, Jitendra was not only assaulted at the wedding venue but also on his way home. He was so brutally beaten that he slept on the verandah outside his house on the night of the assault. The next morning he was rushed for medical treatment when his mother found him in an unconscious state.