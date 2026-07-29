Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s student-idiot-andhbhakt remark

Kiren Rijiju took offence to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the Lok Sabha referring to “idiot” and “andhbhakt”.

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Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s student-idiot-andhbhakt remark

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: After a heated discussion and a war of words on Day 1 over the anti-paper leak bill, when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the new amendments and mocked the members of the national task force to reform the examination system, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday started his speech in the lower house of Parliament and used unparliamentary words such as ‘idiot’ and ‘andhbhakt’, which created a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took offence to Gandhi’s remarks, objecting to the terms used. Gandhi maintained that he didn’t use the words against the government and urged the Speaker to have them expunged from the record.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh intervened and requested the Treasury benches to allow the Congress leader to continue his speech, asking the Speaker to expunge the “idiot” remark from the records. Speaker Om Birla accepted the request and expunged the remark.

#WATCH | Recollecting his conversation with a student, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “She said the student wears the truth on his/her chest proudly. I said, what about the other type? She said the other type requires an image. It requires an image and as the image is not true… pic.twitter.com/kwHKlDXKnm — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

Why Rahul Gandhi’s ‘idiot’ Remark Triggered Uproar?

The issue erupted as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recounted a conversation with an 18-year-old student, who he said described another group of people as arrogant, convinced they knew everything and believed they were “God”.

The uproar erupted when Gandhi talked about a conversation he had with an 18-year-old student, who described another group of people as arrogant and convinced they knew everything.

The Congress leader then asked the 18-year-old student what she termed such people. The student, according to Gandhi, called them ‘idiots’.

Rijiju Took Offence To Rahul’s ‘Idiot’, ‘Andhbhakt’ Remarks

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju interrupted Rahul Gandhi’s speech and took offence to his “idiot” and “andhbhakt” remarks. Gandhi, however, maintained that he didn’t use the words to refer the government and urged Speaker Om Birla to expunge them from the record.

Gandhi Slammed Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

The Congress leader slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he doesn’t dare to come and sit in the lower house of the parliament during the debate.

“I am very happy today to see that so-called Home Minister of this country does not dare to come and sit here. I saw his carcade and the HM sitting inside the car, looking, shaking. Why is the Home Minister not here today? Because he is scared. The Home Minister is scared, he authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students, he ordered the students of India to he shot,” he said.