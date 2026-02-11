UP’s game-changer! Lucknow-Kanpur NE-6 expressway set for launch, boost to trade and connectivity

Home

UPs game-changer! Lucknow-Kanpur NE-6 expressway set for launch, boost to trade and connectivity

The Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway (NE-6) will open on April 1, cutting travel time to just 30 minutes and boosting connectivity, trade, and economic growth across Uttar Pradesh’s key cities.

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, which has been eagerly awaited by travellers and commuters in Uttar Pradesh will finally open to traffic by April 1, 2026, announced government officials this week. The expressway, also known as National Expressway 6 (NE-6) is a state-of-the-art infrastructure project connecting the UP CM’s hometown Lucknow with Kanpur.

Travel Time Reduced by Two-Thirds

State officials say that when operational, the six-lane expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur, currently at two to three hours by road, to just 30–35 minutes. Stretching over a total distance of 63 kilometres, the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway promises to be a gamechanger for commuters, industries, manufacturers and businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Features of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

The Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway, or NE-6, features several cutting-edge amenities which will benefit travellers. A fully access-controlled expressway, the NE-6 has been designed for vehicular speeds of up to 125 kmph. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was constructed to have six lanes which can be extended to eight lanes in the future.

Complete with high-tech surveillance cameras and emergency help points along the route, commuters can enjoy safe and seamless travel without having to get stuck in traffic at Lucknow and Kanpur. Complete with six bridges, three underground crossings and five flyovers, motorists using the expressway won’t have to pass through populated areas as they can seamlessly move between the Lucknow Outer Ring Road (Loop Road) in the east and Kanpur Outer Ring Road in the west.

How will Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway benefit Uttar Pradesh?

It is important to note that once completed and thrown open to traffic, the NE-6 will serve as the link between various expressways in Western Uttar Pradesh. With Kanpur being a large industrial city known for its FMCG and automobile manufacturing sector, it is expected that greater investment will come to Uttar Pradesh in these sectors thanks to the expressway.

Facilitating Movement

Better connectivity between cities will also facilitate trade and the movement of goods and services in Western Uttar Pradesh. Given the vast improvements in travel time from Lucknow to Kanpur and vice versa, people living in cities near the expressway are expected to benefit from better employment opportunities and tourism.

