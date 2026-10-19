UPSC aspirant found dead in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar, police suspect suicide

A 25-year-old student preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination died allegedly by suicide in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar on Monday. The student hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/upsc-aspirant-found-dead-in-delhis-rajendra-nagar-police-suspect-suicide-union-public-service-commission-mental-health-study-pressure-8537437/ Copy

UPSC aspirant found dead in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar, police suspect suicide

UPSC Aspirant Found Dead in Rajendra Nagar: A shocking and tragic incident has surfaced from the capital city, where a 25-year-old student was found dead in Rajinder Nagar on Monday. The student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. According to police, he died allegedly by suicide. The police control room received a distress call at around 2.38 pm. When a police team reached the scene, they found the student’s body hanging from a ceiling fan in a room in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

A 25-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, who was residing in Rajendra Nagar and preparting for UPSC exams, has died by suicide. More details awaited: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

The deceased, identified by police as Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy (25), was found hanging inside his locked flat. “A suicide note indicating study-related depression was recovered. No foul play has emerged during preliminary enquiry,” police said.

Police took the body into custody and began a preliminary investigation. A suicide note was recovered from the scene. Preliminary information suggests the suicide note mentions study-related stress and depression. The body has been sent for the post-mortem procedure. However, investigators are probing all aspects of Alta Bharat’s death to determine the actual cause of the extreme step.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case

Sahil Wakode asked the institute for “one more chance” before dying by suicide, police sources said. After his death, IIT Bombay, in a statement, said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him.

On October 3, professor Suryanarayana Doolla denied allegations of caste discrimination leveled against him, saying that he never used casteist slurs against student Sahil Wakode. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday recorded the statement of Doolla in connection with the case and questioned him for around 8 to 10 hours at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Denying all the allegations, Doolla maintained that he had acted in accordance with the university’s guidelines, ANI reported, citing sources.

Sahil Wakode Death Case

The 20-year-old was studying B.Tech at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and died on September 18. Sahil was a second-year student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. The parents of the deceased alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination, demanding stringent action against the professor.

Meanwhile, the institute has maintained its stance that the exam incident is being investigated.

The investigation remains underway.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)