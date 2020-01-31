UPSC EO/AO Exam 2020: Today is the last day to apply for the 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) vacancies in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), as announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 6 PM on January 31 on upsc.gov.in, which is the UPSC’s official website.

Of the 421 vacancies, 168 for the general category, 116, 62, 42 and 33 vacancies are for candidates from the OBC, SC, ST and EWS categories respectively.

Steps to download UPSC EO/AO Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online Recruitment Application for the posts of EO/AO in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment’

Step 3: On a new webpage, against the vacancy number 20015101411, you will see the name of the post

Step 4: Click on ‘Click Here Part-I’ registration link

Step 5: Enter all the details asked for and click on ‘Save and Continue’

Step 6: Complete the registration as per the given instructions and open the application form with the help of the user ID and password generated

Step 7: Now, fill up the application form as per instructions given and upload photo, signature and a copy of other documents

Step 8: Carefully review all the information entered in the application form

Step 9: Click on ‘Submit’ and take a copy of the application form for future use

The written exam for the aforementioned posts will be conducted on October 4. On the basis of their performance in the written exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in both the written exam and the interview in the weightage ratio of 75:25.