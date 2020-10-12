New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by a bunch of UPSC aspirants, seeking an extra attempt in the civil services examination for the year 2021, as a one time measure owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: Delhi Metro Services to Begin at 6 AM on All Lines on Sunday

Supreme Court adjourns the hearing on a plea filed by a bunch of UPSC aspirants, seeking an extra attempt in the civil services examination for the year 2021, as a one time measure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/73oOw0i6tM — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

This year, a number of aspirants opted out of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination 2020 for selection to Indian Administrative and Allied Services across the country. The exam was conducted on October 4. The majority of the students, who had dropped out of the examination, cited Covid-19 pandemic as the main reason for the high number of absentees.