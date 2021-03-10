New Delhi: In a bid to raise demand for an extra chance to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as ‘Zero Hour’. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 30 Vacancies at upsconline.nic.in Before March 22 | Details Here

Singh gave the zero hour days after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by scores of UPSC aspirants, who had exhausted their last attempt in October 2020 exam amid Covid-19, seeking an extra chance at the prestigious civil services exam. The top court had reserved the judgement on February 9.

The Centre had told the Supreme Court that it is not in favour of one-time relaxation to UPSC civil service aspirants, to those who are age-barred, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates. Pronouncing the judgment, a bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Ajay Rastogi said "the petition is dismissed." However, the court praised the counsel for petitioners.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar refused to grant one-time relaxation on the age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020.

The UPSC Prelims Exam took place on October 4 last year.

(With Agency inputs)