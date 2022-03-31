UPSC Extra Attempt Latest Update: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central government to consider the plea of COVID-affected civil service aspirants for an extra attempt in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains examination as they could not appear for the exam in January 2022 due to COVID pandemic. The Supreme Court said this while referring to the Parliamentary Committee Report which recommended grant of relaxations to students affected by the Covid pandemic. Moreover, the top court asked the Centre to consider the requests within two weeks.Also Read - 'Unconstitutional': SC Strikes Down 10.5% Reservation For Tamil Nadu's Vanniyar Community in Jobs, Colleges

“The direction to the appropriate authority to reconsider the representations within two weeks. We are not expressing any opinion on it either way of the nature of the conclusion reached,” the top court was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Also Read - UPSC ESE Final Result 2021 Out At upsc.gov.in | Check Steps To Scores Here

On the other side, the Centre said it will consider the matter in light of a Parliamentary Committee Report. Earlier, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that extra attempts for the mains examinations are not possible. Also Read - Why There is Large Number of Vacancies in UPSC? EXPLAINED

Earlier in an affidavit, the Union Public Service Commission had also opposed the writ petition, saying reconducting the examination will completely derail the schedule of post-examination activities and will also have cascading effects on other ongoing examinations.

The UPSC had also said that the pleas made in the petition pertaining to the core aspects of the eligibility which are well delineated in the rules framed by DOPT in consultation with UPSC.

The COVID-effected students in their petition to the top court had said that in the absence of any kind of UPSC policy which could provide arrangements for Covid-positive aspirants during the span of mains examination or before, it was violative of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

Notably, the plea was filed by three candidates, who had cleared the Prelims last year, but could not appear for all the papers of Mains exam after they tested positive for Covid.

These students in their plea had urged the top court to direct the of Union Public Service Commission or UPSC to allow them an extra chance since the Commission has granted such similar options to candidates in other examinations in the past.