UPSC IES Prelims 2020: The admit cards for Indian Engineering Service (IES) preliminary examination 2020 was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday. The exam will be conducted on January 5 next year across India, stated a report.

Here’s How to Download Your UPSC IES Prelims 2020 e-Admit Card:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the e-admit card link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now read the instructions carefully before filling in all the required login details including your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the submit icon. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check for discrepancies and clarify them online. Note that if the photo is not printed properly on the e-admit card, then you are required to bring two identical photographs. Besides, carry an identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving license or passport.