New Delhi: Giving the reason of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to postpone UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination which is scheduled for October 4. Also Read - ‘Totally Unconstitutional’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Says He Will Move SC Over New Farm Bills

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CLAT Exam 2020 at 2 PM Today | Check Out Supreme Court's Last-Minute Ruling

While refusing to postpone the exam, the top court also declined to consider the request to club UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021, and said that this will have a cascading effect on other examinations.

It also refused to consider the plea for clubbing of this year’s exam with that of 2021 saying this will have a cascading effect.

The decision was announced while the apex court was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/ incessant rains recede and the COVID-19 curve flattens.

However, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam.

While hearing the matter, the top court said that as some public exams have recently been conducted successfully by the authorities by observing proper protocols, it is possible to conduct the UPSC preliminary examinations.

The apex court also added that the grievance of lack of transport facility at 72 examination centres and sub-centres have not been substantiated by the petitioners.

Dealing with the grievances of the aspirants that due to the COVID-19 situation students could not take the coaching and other facilities, the bench referred to the availability of facility of online study material to them.

The top court said that it has impressed upon ASG SV Raju, appearing for the Centre, to explore the possibility of giving one more opportunity to such students who fail to take up the exam in their last attempt.

(With inputs from PTI)