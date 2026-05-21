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UPSC Prelims 2026: Delhi Metro to begin early services on THESE lines this Sunday

UPSC Prelims 2026: Delhi Metro to begin early services on THESE lines this Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will run a special metro services on Sunday (May 24) for UPSC students appearing for there preliminary examinations.

Delhi Metro will run earlier that usual on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Are you planning to take the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, this Sunday? Then, this news is for you. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services on select lines will begin earlier than usual on May 24. The changes will be made for students appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026.

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes metro train to reach office as part of ‘Metro Monday’

When will be services begin?

According to DMRC, metro services will begin at 6 am on Sunday (May 24). Normally, metro services on Sundays begin at 7 am.

TO FACILITATE CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION CANDIDATES, DELHI METRO SERVICES ACROSS THE NETWORK TO COMMENCE FROM 6:00 AM THIS SUNDAY To facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 conducted by UPSC this Sunday i.e, 24th May… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2026

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that metro services will start one hour earlier than usual on May 24 due to the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. Officials said the decision was taken to help candidates reach their examination venues on time.

On which lines will the services be running?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on X that metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines will start from all terminal stations at 6:00 am, synchronising them with the rest of the network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced via X that services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines will start from all terminal stations at 6:00 AM, in sync with the rest of the Delhi Metro network.

Meanwhile, Metro services on all other Lines will continue to operate as per the normal Sunday time table, beginning from 6 am onwards.

UPSC exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID-PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Also Read: Delhi Metro to run extra trains from THIS day to encourage use of public transport; Details inside

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

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