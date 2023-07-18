Home

Swati Meena Naik Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Youngest Officer Of Her Batch | Her Story Will Inspire You

UPSC Success Story Series: The youngest in her batch, Swati Meena Naik cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2007 at the age of 22 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt.

IAS Swati Meena Naik is known as a fearless officer in the country.

UPSC Success Story: Considered one of the toughest exams in the country, over 8-9 lakh candidates appear for the UPSC exam every year, but only 800-900 candidates make it to the final list. However, there are candidates who crack it in their first attempt. This time, we have profiled the story of one such officer — IAS Swati Meena Naik, who is known as a fearless officer in the country.

A 2008 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Swati is a native of Rajasthan’s Sikar. The youngest in her batch, Swati Meena Naik cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2007 at the age of 22 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt.

Educational Background

Swati completed her education in Ajmer and graduated from Sophia Girls’ College in Ajmer. Swati was recently appointed as the Director of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation by the Centre. Prior to this, she served as Secretary in the Women and Child Development Department, Govt of Madhya Pradesh. As per an order issued from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on July 14, Swati has been appointed to the post under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) for a period of five years.

Swati’s father is a RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officer and mother Dr Saroj Meena used to run a petrol pump. Her younger sister is an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer of the 2011 batch.

Swati’s Strong Pillar of Support

In an interview with Bansal News, Swati recently said that her mother wanted her to become a doctor but when she was in class 8, one of her aunts cleared UPSC and became IAS. Inspired by her aunty, Swati decided to appear for the exam.

During her preparations for the exam, Swati’s father stood as a strong pillar of support and she credits her success to her father

