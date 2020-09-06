New Delhi: A 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal’s Nadia district for not being able to play PUBG. According to cops, Pritam Halder, an ITI student, was found hanging in his house in Purba Lalpur in Chakdaha police station area. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Also Read - PUBG Ban: You Can Still Play The Battle Royale Game | When, Where And How | Full Details Here

After having breakfast on Friday morning, Pritam went to his room, his mother Ratna said.

"When I went to call him for lunch, his room was locked from inside. After repeated bangings when he did not open the door, I called the neighbours. They broke into the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan," she said.

Ratna claimed that his son was apparently frustrated for not being able to play PUBG.

“He would play it at night. I think he died by suicide as he was not being able to play PUBG,” she said.

Police said that after talking to the family members they believe that Pritam killed himself for not being able to play the mobile game, which was blocked by the government on Wednesday.

Notably, PUBG MOBILE, a hugely popular game in India, was banned by the government earlier this week, following fresh tensions over China’s provocation in Ladakh. There were close to 33 million active PUBG players in India, and the news came as a shock to gamers.