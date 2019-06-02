New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took some tough decisions to overhaul the party after the recent debacle in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and removed party in-charges of six states and two state presidents.

The states where BSP supremo Mayawati cracked the whip are Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The party didn’t win a single seat in any of these states.

The party replaced Delhi state president Surendra Singh with Laxman Singh and Madhya Pradesh state president DP Chaudhary with Ramakant Puttal.

Mayawati is said to be quite upset with her party’s performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and has reportedly called a meeting with new office-bearers, from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, in Delhi on Monday.

The meeting with the office bearers from Uttar Pradesh, where the party got 10 Lok Sabha seats, will take place after the meetings with other state leaders are over.

She will take feedback from party leaders about the reasons for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, BSP had stitched an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with the Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Notably, the BSP and SP have been arch-rivals till recently after the infamous guest house incident of 1995.

The party fared better than the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it was unable to win a single seat in the state but the number was still less than expected after forging a Mahagathbandhan.