New Delhi: At a time when the whole nation is witnessing rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Hyderabad-based Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain has decided to return his Padma Shri award. He said that he is not happy with the current situation happening in the country over the CAA.

Alleging that criminal activities are increasing day-by-day and democracy has come under threat, he said that the voice of the general public is being suppressed.

“The democratic set up built by Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Ambedkar is being broken and the voice of many people is being shut,” he told PTI.

Hussain, who was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to Urdu literature in 2007, however, said that he will not hold the BJP at the Centre responsible for the ongoing protests. He said the standards have declined in politics.

“Politicians used to be statesmen. Now, statesmanship has come to an end,” he further stated. Explaining the reason behind returning the award, he said that he is not happy with the political situation in the country today.

“As a citizen, I am not happy in the country. Starting from mob lynching to increasing rates of rape and crimes are happening across the country,” he stated.

From the time the CAB has become the CAA, the nation is witnessing uproar over the legislation starting with university students to continuing the protest with politicians. On Sunday night, a silent protest in Jamia University turned violent in which police resorted to lathi-charge the protesting students in which a number of students were critically injured.