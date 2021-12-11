Thiruvananthapuram: Condemning the disrespectful reactions of some Islamist who allegedly posted smileys below the posts about the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on social media, Malayalam film director Ali Akbar has announced that he and his wife have lost faith in his religion and will convert to Hinduism.Also Read - Bidding Final Adieu: General Bipin Rawat's Daughters Immerse Ashes of Parents In Haridwar. See Photos

In a video posted on social media on Friday, the Kerala filmmaker said, "Today, I am throwing away an attire I received by birth. From today onwards, I am not a Muslim. I am an Indian. That is my reply to those who posted thousands of smiling emoticons against India."

Akbar claimed that the majority of the users who commented with "smiling emoticons" and "celebrated" the news of CDS Rawat's death were "Muslims". "They did this because Rawat had taken several actions against Pakistan and militants in Kashmir. Despite seeing these public posts, which insulted a brave officer and the nation, none of the top Muslim leaders reacted. I cannot be part of such a religion," he said.

Akbar further declared that he wife Lucyamma will denounce Islam and are set to become Hindus. He also chose the name Ramasimhan for himself and said, “My name will be Ramasimhan from tomorrow. Ramasimhan is a personality who was killed for sticking to culture. From tomorrow you can call me Ramasimhan. That is a good name.”

However, the filmmaker made it clear that he would not force his daughters to change religion and let them make their own choice. Akbar also deactivated his old Facebook account and made the announcement through a new account.

General Rawat along with his wife and 11 others was killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Conoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Earlier today, General Rawat’s daughters–Kritika and Tarini– immersed their parents’ ashes into Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, bidding final adieu to their parents.