New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl allegedly killed herself at her home in Tamil Nadu's Trichy city as she was upset over "obesity". The minor girl, a Class 8 student, was found hanging in the room of her home, in Alexandria road's Cantonment area, police said. The girl's mother, who is a bank employee, was away at work while her grandparents were in the house when she died by suicide, according to a report by the Times of India.

The girl's grandparents had found the door locked when they went to serve evening snacks to her. After several knocks at the door, there was no response. Later, the door was broke open by family members and they found her hanging using a shawl.

According to police, the mother and family members said the girl thought she was "obese" and was apparently upset over it. She had tried several dieting plans but she was not satisfied with the result.

The police said probe indicated the girl was frustrated over being “overweight” and that might have prompted her to take the step.