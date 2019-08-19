New Delhi: A student, who was to receive a gold medal on Saturday for standing first in her LL.M class at the National Law University, Delhi, gave the event a miss.

Surbhi Kawra, the said student, decided to skip the convocation ceremony when she realised that she would be receiving the medal from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi. This, she says she did as she was angry with the way the Supreme Court handled the sexual harassment allegations case against the CJI.

She was at work when her name was announced and was given the award in absentia.

In an interview, she said that everything that she had been taught had put in a moral quandary over whether she should receive the award from the CJI, given how the apex court, which he heads, failed to act properly when sexual harassment allegations were made against him. However, she clarified that even though she gave the ceremony a miss, she hadn’t refused the award. In April this year, a former employee of the Supreme Court sent a 29-page affidavit to all its judges in which she accused the CJI of making unwelcome advances at her. In the affidavit, she also alleged that she was transferred and later dismissed as a result of rejecting his advances.

The CJI himself addressed the allegations and said that he did not deem it appropriate to respond to the allegations, which, he said, were a part of a ‘bigger plot’.

Later, an in-house probe panel of the Supreme Court, which the former employee boycotted, gave the CJI a clean chit saying that they found ‘no substance’ in her allegations. When she asked for a copy of the in-house panel’s report, she was told that the committee’s report was not liable to be made public.

Throughout the process, the complainant alleged that her lawyer was not being allowed to be present during depositions and at one stage even withdrew from the proceedings.

For Saturday’s convocation ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were the chief guests along with CJI Gogoi.