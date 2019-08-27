Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has landed in major trouble as his party is likely to send him a notice to explain his recent remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes a day after several leaders of the party’s Kerala unit expressed displeasure over the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s recent praise of the Prime Minister. One of them had even written to interim president Sonia Gandhi requesting her to stop the party leaders from making such statements.

On Monday, speaking to reporters, Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said, “We will seek an explanation from Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The future course of action will be decided based on his explanation.”

Responding to the controversy, he tweeted earlier today that he requested his fellow Congressmen to respect his approach even if they don’t agree with it.

The controversy began when speaking at a book launch last Wednesday, senior party leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said that the Prime Minister’s governance model is not a complete ‘negative story’ and demonising him all the time is not going to work.

On Friday, another senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backed Ramesh when he too, in a tweet, said that demonising Modi all the time is wrong as not only is he the Prime Minister but a ‘one-way’ opposition only benefits him.

It was then that Tharoor tweeted that he had been arguing for six years that the Prime Minister should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to the opposition’s criticisms whenever he errs.