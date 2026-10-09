UPSIDA expands across UP, attracts industry with ready land, plug-and-play infrastructure

Factory registrations: about 1,400 in 2022-23, nearly 3,300 in 2025-26. The state is adding industrial land and building sector-specific manufacturing clusters.

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The expansion is supported by a land bank of more than 55,000 acres across the state, including around 2,000 acres of developed land parcels currently available for industrial use. Representational Image

Factory registrations in Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) industrial areas have more than doubled in three years, rising from around 1,400 in 2022-23 to nearly 3,300 in 2025-26, while industrial activity has generated more than 50,000 jobs. The sharp increase reflects the expansion of manufacturing and growing demand for ready-to-use industrial infrastructure across Uttar Pradesh, said ACEO UPSIDA Deeksha Jain.

UPSIDA Expands Industrial Footprint from NCR to Bundelkhand and Eastern UP

UPSIDA is widening its presence from the National Capital Region to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand. Its industrial areas extend to Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lalitpur, where a dedicated pharmaceutical park is being developed. The UPSIDA Board has also approved around five new industrial areas, strategically located near expressways and highways to improve connectivity for industries.

The expansion is supported by a land bank of more than 55,000 acres across the state, including around 2,000 acres of developed land parcels currently available for industrial use. Alongside new areas, UPSIDA is upgrading older industrial estates by improving roads, drainage and other essential infrastructure.

“Industry needs more than land. It needs reliable infrastructure, connectivity and the right ecosystem to operate efficiently. Our focus is to provide industries with plug-and-play facilities while making land and approvals more transparent and accessible,” Deeksha Jain, ACEO UPSIDA, said.

Sector-Specific Parks to Target Pharma, Auto, Food Processing and Bioplastics

UPSIDA is increasingly adopting a sector-focused approach. The Lalitpur Pharma Park is being developed with specialised infrastructure to attract major pharmaceutical companies and build a dedicated pharma manufacturing ecosystem.

“The Bharapachpera industrial area in Pilibhit has strong potential for auto and auto-component manufacturing because of its proximity to Pantnagar’s SIDCUL industrial area, which is home to major automobile manufacturers and suppliers. We are looking to leverage this proximity to attract auto-component and manufacturing investments,” Deeksha Jain said.

Food processing is being promoted through the Baheri Food Park, while a bioplastic park is coming up in Kumbhi, Lakhimpur Kheri.

UPSIDA is accelerating industrial growth by coordinating with Invest UP for bulk land allotments and ensuring ready-to-use land for investors. It is also enhancing transparency and efficiency through ERP systems, AI-based analytics, drone monitoring, online auctions and the OneMap online platform.

Aligned with Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a trillion-dollar economy, UPSIDA is developing plug-and-play industrial areas, modern infrastructure and investor-friendly services. The expansion will strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem, attract fresh investments, create employment opportunities, and drive balanced economic growth across regions.