A massive crowd reached Moradabad railway station on Sunday and crammed into coaches amid a huge rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates returning from their exam centres to their homes. A staggering 37 lakh candidates registered to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET).

On Saturday, trains were jam-packed with aspirants who were forced to stand throughout their journeys. Videos of huge crowds at railway stations are also going viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches in Moradabad amid a massive rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates returning from their exam centres to their homes pic.twitter.com/i8OZG2x3tW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2022

Candidates have blamed the administration for not planning and managing rush at public transport places.

“There’s a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we’re continuously standing while travelling. There’s no arrangement by the administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed. Trains are booked for rallies of CM but no trains were run for candidates like us,” candidates told to India TV.