Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine: In the wake of heavy rainfall, the upward movement of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped during the night hours as a precautionary measure. This information was shared by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.Also Read - Best Places In Jammu And Kashmir: Planning A Trip To Jammu And Kashmir? Add These Breathtaking Places In Your Bucket List - Watch