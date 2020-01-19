New Delhi: Instead of Urdu, the names of the railway stations in Uttarakhand will be written in Sanskrit, the railway authorities have decided as Sanskrit is officially the second language of the state.

According to the Railway manual, the named of the railway stations should be written in Hindi, English and in the second language of the state.

“It was pointed out to us recently that Sanskrit is the second language of Uttarakhand. Hence, names of railway stations should be in Sanskrit too. However, it is a daunting task for us to know how the names of cities will be written in Sanskrit,” the Times of India quoted Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), as saying. In 2010, Uttarakhand became the first in the country to make Sanskrit the official second language. MHRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank was the CM at that time.

Urdu was used on signboard when Uttarakhand was part of UP where Urdu is the second language.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar, Raiwala, Doiwala, Rishikesh will now be written in Sanskrit, instead of Urdu.