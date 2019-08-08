New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement today reacting to the steps taken by Pakistan over India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and turning it into a Union Territory.

MEA said that intention behind Pakistan’s decision to take certain unilateral actions with respect to its bilateral relations with India is to present an alarming picture to the world of our ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground.

“Recent decisions by the Government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extending to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution,” read the statement.

“Its impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said MEA.

The MEA said that it is not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilized such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism.

India asserted that the recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are an entirely internal affair and the Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter.

“Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed,” MEA added.

“The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved,” the press release read.