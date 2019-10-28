New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that ‘urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists’. During his meeting with European Parliament members, who are scheduled to visit Kashmir on Tuesday, PM Modi without taking any name said that some of the countries support terror activities, organisation and use terrorism as a state policy.

“There should be zero tolerance for terrorism”, PM added.He also apprised them that early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for his government. Besides, the Prime Minister also hoped that they (EU parliamentarians) have fruitful visit to various parts of country, including J&K.

“Their visit to J&K should give delegation better understanding of cultural and religious diversity of region; apart from giving a clear view of development an governance priorities of region”, the PMO said in a statement.

Notably, a 28-member delegation of European parliamentarians will visit Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. Notably, it would be a first visit by any foreign delegation to J&K since the Centre revoked Article 370 (that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir).

Earlier this month, a senior US Senator from the Democratic Party Chris Van Hollen wanted to visit Kashmir to see the situation ‘first-hand’ but the Narendra Modi-led Indian government did not allow him to do so.

“I wanted to visit Kashmir to see first-hand what was happening, but was not allowed by the Indian government. We had approached the government about a week ago, but were told it was not the right time to go there”, the Indian Express quoted Chris Van Hollen, the Senator as saying.