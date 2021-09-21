Srinagar: Mobile internet and phone services have been suspended in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir as the Army is engaged in a major counter-infiltration operation for the last 24 hours. Officials said that suspicious movement along the LoC was detected late Saturday evening, the fifth anniversary of the Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed and over 20 left injured.Also Read - Two New Platforms to be Constructed For Vaishno Devi Devotees At Katra Railway Station | Details Here

“An infiltration attempt has been made and we are looking for them. Whether they are still on this site or have gone back after they made the infiltration attempt. That issue has not to be clarified and verified on the ground. But, we are quite alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place,” the army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps commander, Lt Gen. D.P. Pandey told a TV channel. Also Read - 4 Members of Family Killed in Massive Cloudburst in Kashmir's Baramulla

Last week, the army had foiled an infiltration bid in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Lockdown: Degree Colleges To Reopen for Vaccinated Students, Staff | Deets Inside

“Acting on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, suspicious movement was detected by alert troops along LoC on 14 September. Contact was established & the suspected terrorists were fired upon by Security forces. Aggressive & timely action by SF foiled an infiltration bid,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the army had tweeted.

“During the joint search operation, War like stores were recovered. These included one assault rifle, three pistols one GPS and four rucksacks,” it added.

On Saturday, a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar was attacked by terrorists. “A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.