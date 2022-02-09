Uripok Assembly Constituency Seat: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is upbeat about retaining power in Manipur despite a perceived divide between the Imphal valley and the tribal Christian-majority hills around, has put all its might in the state to grab maximum seats and accomplish its ‘Mission 40’ target in the upcoming polls. The state leadership has said that the grassroots workers of the party and sister organisations are working overtime to ensure a better result on seats where the margin of defeat in the last election was narrow, which includes the Uripok Assembly constituency. Also Read - The Battle For Hastinapur: Fight On Between Parties To Win The Mahabharata-Era Capital
The Uripok seat is current held by National People’s Party. In 2017, Yumnam Joykumar Singh of National People’s Party won the seat by defeating Laishram Nandakumar Singh from Indian National Congress with a margin of 345 votes. This year, the Uripok Assembly Constituency will go to polls on February 27, according to the dates announced by the Election Commission. The polling for the 60-seat assembly seats will be held in two phases (February 27 and March 3) and the results will be announced on March 10. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Going To Vote in 1st Phase of Elections Tomorrow
2019 Assembly Elections:
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 17755 votes by defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh from Indian National Congress. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Can AAP's Alina Saldanha Register a Hat-trick From Cortalim?
Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:
Phase 1
Issue of notification: February 1
Last date of notification: February 8
Scrutiny of nomination: February 9
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11
Date of poll: February 27
Phase 2
Issue of notification: February 4
Last date of notification: February 11
Scrutiny of nomination: February 14
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16
Date of poll: March 3
“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.
MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1
Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).
MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2
Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).
URIPOK ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Yumnam Joykumar Singh
|NPEP
|Winner
|6,469
|32.03%
|345
|Laishram Nandakumar Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|6,124
|30.32%
|Dr. Nameirakpam Dwijamani Singh
|BJP
|3rd
|5,986
|29.64%
|Nameirakpam Santosh Singh
|LJP
|4th
|1,332
|6.60%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|284
|1.41%
URIPOK PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Yumnam Joykumar Singh
|NPEP
|Winner
|6,469
|32.03%
|345
|Laishram Nandakumar Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|6,124
|30.32%
|L. Nandakumar Singh
|INC
|Winner
|4,864
|28%
|1,085
|N. Dwijamani Singh
|IND
|Runner Up
|3,779
|22%
|Laishram Nandakumar Singh
|INC
|Winner
|7,066
|41%
|946
|P. Achou Singh
|MPP
|Runner Up
|6,120
|36%
|Laishram Nandakumar Singh
|INC
|Winner
|7,037
|46%
|2,297
|P. Achou Singh
|FPM
|Runner Up
|4,740
|31%
|P. Achou Singh
|MSCP
|Winner
|4,866
|32%
|326
|Laishram Nandakumar Singh
|FPM
|Runner Up
|4,540
|30%
|N. Nodiachand Singh
|MPP
|Winner
|3,646
|27%
|299
|Laishram Nandakumar Singh
|FPM
|Runner Up
|3,347
|25%
|T. Gunadhwaja Singh
|INC
|Winner
|4,159
|34%
|835
|Achou Singh Paonam
|ICS(SCS)
|Runner Up
|3,324
|28%
|Paonam Achou Singh
|INC
|Winner
|2,883
|31%
|414
|T. Gunadhwaja Singh
|IND
|Runner Up
|2,469
|26%
|Paonam Achow
|IND
|Winner
|2,140
|26%
|898
|L. Raghumani
|JNP
|Runner Up
|1,242
|15%
Presently, the 60-members assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bharatiya Janata Party (29), Naga People’s Front (5), National People’s Party (3) and Independent (1). The Congress party is in the opposition.