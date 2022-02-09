Uripok Assembly Constituency Seat: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is upbeat about retaining power in Manipur despite a perceived divide between the Imphal valley and the tribal Christian-majority hills around, has put all its might in the state to grab maximum seats and accomplish its ‘Mission 40’ target in the upcoming polls. The state leadership has said that the grassroots workers of the party and sister organisations are working overtime to ensure a better result on seats where the margin of defeat in the last election was narrow, which includes the Uripok Assembly constituency. Also Read - The Battle For Hastinapur: Fight On Between Parties To Win The Mahabharata-Era Capital

The Uripok seat is current held by National People's Party. In 2017, Yumnam Joykumar Singh of National People's Party won the seat by defeating Laishram Nandakumar Singh from Indian National Congress with a margin of 345 votes. This year, the Uripok Assembly Constituency will go to polls on February 27, according to the dates announced by the Election Commission. The polling for the 60-seat assembly seats will be held in two phases (February 27 and March 3) and the results will be announced on March 10.

2019 Assembly Elections:

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 17755 votes by defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh from Indian National Congress.

Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

URIPOK PAST ELECTION RESULTS Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Yumnam Joykumar Singh NPEP Winner 6,469 32.03% 345 Laishram Nandakumar Singh INC Runner Up 6,124 30.32% 2012 L. Nandakumar Singh INC Winner 4,864 28% 1,085 N. Dwijamani Singh IND Runner Up 3,779 22% 2007 Laishram Nandakumar Singh INC Winner 7,066 41% 946 P. Achou Singh MPP Runner Up 6,120 36% 2002 Laishram Nandakumar Singh INC Winner 7,037 46% 2,297 P. Achou Singh FPM Runner Up 4,740 31% 2000 P. Achou Singh MSCP Winner 4,866 32% 326 Laishram Nandakumar Singh FPM Runner Up 4,540 30% 1995 N. Nodiachand Singh MPP Winner 3,646 27% 299 Laishram Nandakumar Singh FPM Runner Up 3,347 25% 1990 T. Gunadhwaja Singh INC Winner 4,159 34% 835 Achou Singh Paonam ICS(SCS) Runner Up 3,324 28% 1984 Paonam Achou Singh INC Winner 2,883 31% 414 T. Gunadhwaja Singh IND Runner Up 2,469 26% 1980 Paonam Achow IND Winner 2,140 26% 898 L. Raghumani JNP Runner Up 1,242 15%

Presently, the 60-members assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bharatiya Janata Party (29), Naga People’s Front (5), National People’s Party (3) and Independent (1). The Congress party is in the opposition.