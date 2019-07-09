New Delhi: In a letter to the recently resigned Maharashtra Congress leader Milind Deora, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar blamed the local Congress leadership in the state for creating hurdles that cost them the campaign.

In the letter dated May 16 Matondkar criticised the conduct of Sandesh Konvikar and Bhushan Patil who were close associates of Sanjay Nirupam, former Mumbai Congress president.

Following Nirupam’s withdrawal in 2014, the state leaders made the debutant Urmila Matondkar the Mumbai North candidate.

The actress-turned-politician accused the duo of showing a “total lack of coordination, honesty and efficiency, ensuring a disastrous outcome”.

Urmila Matondkar unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Mumbai North constituency in Maharashtra where she lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Shetty by a margin of over four lakh votes.

Matondkar mentioned that the failure of the party leadership was at a local level on coordination, mobilising workers at the grassroots failure to provide proper resources to her by the two campaign coordinators.

The Congress newcomer also said that the joint poll rally addressed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in suburban Borivali in April was organised in an “extremely shoddy” manner, bringing huge personal embarrassment for her.

On the other hand Deora, in a statement, said, “A party and its ideals are bigger than one individual. Some unpleasant and unwarranted commentary from certain quarters should be ignored and not countered. The Congress party has seen many upheavals and shall overcome this one too.”

Deora, a former Union minister, had replaced Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

With PTI inputs