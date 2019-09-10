New Delhi: Barely a few months after joining the grand-old party before the Lok Sabha General elections, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on September 10 resigned from the Congress, saying her political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use her as a means to fight petty in-house politics.

The move from the political leader came after a letter which she had written to Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16 got leaked to media and no action was taken on that.

“I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal,” she said.

She further said that no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards her for the same despite her repeated protests.

“Significantly, some of the persons specifically named in my letter for the shoddy performance of INC in MUMBAI North were rewarded with newer positions instead of holding them accountable for their acts and omissions. However, it is obvious that the key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bringing about a change and transformation in the organisation for the betterment of the party,” she said.

She said that her political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.

“I stand by all my thoughts and ideologies and will continue to work for people to the best of my capacity with honesty and dignity. I thank all the people who helped and supported me through my journey. I also wish to sincerely thank the media,” she said.

Earlier in July, she had termed the letter-leaking incident ‘extremely unfortunate’. At the outset, it’s extremely unfortunate that a confidential letter containing privileged communication should be made public. There are issues to be sorted in every party. I’ve joined Congress with no personal interest/agenda except to serve my country”, she said.

“I have addressed the letter at the behest of the Mumbai President with sole intention to bring about betterment in the party. It is extremely significant to note and I wish to highlight that that this letter was written way before the election results or even the exit polls. Showing only my integrity, sincerity and commitment to party interest,” she had said.

Two weeks ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha polls, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar had joined the Congress party on March 27 after meeting then party president Rahul Gandh.