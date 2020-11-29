New Delhi: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who exited the Congress just five months after contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on its ticket, will join the Shiv Sena on Monday. The party has not shared any further details regarding her joining as of yet. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan After BMC Mayor Calls Her 'Do Takke Ke Log'

Interestingly, the development comes amid a recent fallout with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter equated Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir", launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the BMC demolishing her office at Mumbai's Pali Hill.

Matondkar had responded to her remark questioning about her home state of Himachal Pradesh which was "a bastion of drug abuse".

‘Marathi Mulgi’ Matondkar had resigned from the grand old party in September 2019 citing ‘petty politics’ that defeated her ‘bigger goal’ for Mumbai’s Congress. She had lost the Mumbai North seat to BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

“My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress,” she had said in a statement.

She also called out close aides of senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for “conveniently” leaking a “confidential” letter.

“To my utter dismay, the letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests,” she had alleged.

After an abrupt end to her first leg, Urmila Matondkar was picked by the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi last month for nomination to the state legislative council.

The 46-year-old actor said she would continue to work for people with honesty and dignity, thanking all those who helped and supported her in her political journey.