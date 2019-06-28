Mumbai: The Air India airline reportedly alerted the pilot of its US-bound flight following a bomb threat received through an e-mail from an alleged anti-Israel terror outfit. The airline messaged its flight that was flying with 327 passengers on board from Mumbai to Newark on Thursday. Soon after the alert, the flight made a precautionary landing at the Stansted airport in London. “AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted airport due to a bomb threat,” the airline said. London Stansted is the airport designated for aviation security emergencies.

A source reportedly said that the mail received by the airline pointed out that explosives have been mixed with the fuel targetting three flights including AI 191. Notably, the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort Flight AI 191 at around 09.50 AM local time on Thursday after the bomb scare that later turned out to be a hoax.

The registered baggage and cargo, which were supposed to be loaded on the Air India flight but could not be uploaded, at the Mumbai airport were being extensively checked following the threat. All the 327 passengers were deplaned and the Boeing 777-300ER plane remains grounded at the Stansted Airport, an Air India spokesperson said.

According to sources, the two men in the e-mail claimed that they are the “members” of the Caucasus Emirate, who were fighting for the establishment of a global Shariah. “We do not recognise the State of Israel, consider it an occupier of Palestine and lay down our heads for its destruction. For this, we have prepared and delivered a polysiloxane solution to be added to the jet fuel with the help of service technicians,” the letter read. In the e-mail they claimed, “For Air India flight, a nitrogen-free powerful explosive device has been placed in the flights baggage, which will explode in the air”.

