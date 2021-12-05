New Delhi: A passenger onboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Newark in the USA died after more than three hours of takeoff and the flight had to return back to the national capital on Saturday. Speaking to the media about the unfortunate incident, an Air India official said, “Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returned to Delhi after more than three hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board.”Also Read - Air India Delhi-Newark Flight Returns Midway Because Of Medical Emergency

A team of airport doctors arrived on the plane and after a thorough check of the passenger declared him dead. The passenger was US national and was travelling with his wife. "On 04.12.2021, flight number AI-105, from Delhi to Newark returned, due to the death of a male passenger, a US citizen, who was travelling with his wife to Newark," an Airport official added.

The flight landed safely at Delhi airport and as per the Flight Time Duty Limitation (FDTL) norms, another batch of the crew will be arranged for flight operations. "The same aircraft with new crew members is expected to take off at around 1600 hrs," the official added. The entire matter was reported to the Airport Police for further legal formalities.

(With ANI inputs)