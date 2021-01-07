Live Updates

  • 7:18 AM IST

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: In wake of violent protests at US Capitol, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigns.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Former US President Barack Obama denounces Capitol violence and blames Donald Trump, Republicans for the unrest.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Joint session of US Congress for election certification resumes as protest dies down.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Members of the US Congress were asked to get hold of the gas masks under their seats as the police resorted to tear gas to disperse protestors. Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, CNN reported, citing sources.

  • 6:57 AM IST

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Washington DC has been called under curfew as a result of the violent attack. City residents have been urged not to occupy public spaces till 6 AM (GMT) tomorrow.

  • 6:55 AM IST

  • 6:53 AM IST

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: The police, outnumbered by the protesters, had a tough time in managing the crowd on Wednesday, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown.

Washington: A woman was shot dead inside the US Capitol as thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched an unprecedented attack at and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election. Following the violence, Twitter blocked Donald Trump's account for at least 12 hours and removed three of his recent tweets "for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy". While he initially encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urged them to abide by the law and go back home after the violent clash.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted an hour after protestors breached the security cordon. Meanwhile, President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US "come to such a dark moment".

The incident happened shortly after the Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats with challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, confirming the party's control over US Senate.